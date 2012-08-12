Newsvine

kappa_man_stew

 

About welcome to my page Articles: 0 Seeds: 25 Comments: 19107 Since: Apr 2009

Feds: Authorities in Meridian, Miss. Violated Rights of Black Children - Yahoo! News

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by kappa_man_stew View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONYahoo! News
Seeded on Sun Aug 12, 2012 11:13 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The Justice Department's Civil Rights Division has released investigative findings determining that children in predominantly black Meridian, Miss. have had their constitutional rights violated by theLauderdale County Youth Court, the Meridian Police Department, and the Mississippi Division of Youth Services in what civil rights investigators allege is a school to prison pipeline with even dress code violations resulting in incarceration.

The Justice Department has been investigating the agencies since December 2011 and found that the police department arrests children without probable cause, violating the children's Fourth Amendment protections of unlawful search and seizure.

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor