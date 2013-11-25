Newsvine

kappa_man_stew

 

About welcome to my page Articles: 0 Seeds: 25 Comments: 19107 Since: Apr 2009

San Jose State students accused of tormenting black roommate are charged with hate crimes - San Jose Mercury News

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by kappa_man_stew View Original Article: San Jose Mercury News
Seeded on Mon Nov 25, 2013 6:48 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

San Jose State students accused of tormenting black roommate are charged with hate crimes

By Tracey Kaplan

tkaplan@mercurynews.com

 

SAN JOSE -- First, his white roommates nicknamed him "Three-fifths," referring to the way the government once counted blacks as just a fraction of a person. When he protested, they dubbed him "Fraction."

Then they outfitted the four-bedroom dormitory suite they shared with a Confederate flag. They locked him in his room. They wrote the "N-word" on a dry-erase board in the living room. They fastened a bicycle lock around his neck and told him they lost the keys, then tried it again a few weeks later.

It may sound like something out of the civil rights struggles of the 1960s. But police reports indicate it happened last month in the Obama era to a black student at San Jose State University, a liberal campus boasting statues of Olympic athletes making a black power salute.

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor