Fourth San Jose State student suspended in wake of alleged hate crime | abc7news.com

Seeded by kappa_man_stew View Original Article: ABC Local Affiliates
Seeded on Wed Nov 27, 2013 6:52 PM
SAN JOSE (KGO) -- We're learning new details about three white San Jose State University freshmen charged with a hate crime against their African American roommate. Campus police discovered other hate material in one of the student's rooms.

 

The new details are in this 28 page police report and filing by the district attorney's office. It indicates that one of the students had Nazi symbols, a photo of Adolph Hitler, and a Confederate flag in the dorm room.

The hazing happened on the seventh floor of a freshman dorm -- a floor for engineering students. Suite 704 was occupied by three whites and one African American.

The district attorney's office has now charged the victim's three roommates with commission of a hate crime and with battery. They are 18-year-old freshman students, Logan Beaschler of Bakersfield, Joseph Bomgardner of Clovis, and Colin Warren of Woodacre. We have confirmed that one has surrendered.

A fourth student was suspended Friday. SJSU spokeswoman Pat Lopes Harris says that student cannot be named or described because he was a juvenile at the time of the alleged incidents.

