8-Year-Old Black Boy Shot in Face by White Man in Dallas | Black America Web

Eight-year-old Donald Maiden Jr. is lying in a Dallas hospital with a gunshot wound to his face.

Donald, who is black, had just celebrated his 8th birthday and was playing tag outside his apartment complex when he was shot last week by Brian Cloniger, a white 46-year-old who had been seen waving a gun earlier in the day.

Police said that Cloninger was seen standing next to his pickup truck as Donald was bleeding and a witness asked him if he shot the boy.

“Yes I shot that kid,” Cloninger reportedly said.

