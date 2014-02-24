Man Who Shot 8-year-old Child In the Face Gets Bail REDUCED! : Political Blind Spot

Brian Cloninger, the 46 year old who we reported on last month after he shot an 8-year-old African American child, Donald Maiden Jr., in the face, has been granted reduced bail.

Cloninger’s attorney asked that the amount be reduced, and District Judge Larry Mitchell responded by lowering the bail from $2.2 million to $1 million, even though this was not as low as Cloninger wanted.

Investigators believe Cloninger, who had a serious problem with alcoholism, was drinking when he decided to shoot the child in the face at the boy’s Lake Highlands apartment complex.

One witness approached Cloninger after the shooting and has stated to police that the shooter admitted,“Yeah I shot that kid.” When the witnessed asked why, Cloninger said “Because I wanted to.”

Cloninger’s wife, Marti Ewing, testified on his behalf saying that in spite of his predilection for shooting African American children in the face for no reason, “He has a very strong, Christian-oriented family.”

Local Dallas Morning News, reported that “Maiden’s family previously asked police to add charges to Cloninger’s felony injury to a child charge, because they believe the shooting was racially motivated. Dallas Police Chief David Brown dismissed the accusations.”