The 10 Kinds of Trolls You Will Encounter When Talking About Mike Brown | xoJane

If you’re paying attention to the events unfolding in Ferguson—and by God, you better be—then you probably already know there is a group of people in this country of ours who are determined to change the focus of the conversation about the murder of Mike Brown and the subsequent protests, attempting to shift the lens away from the Constitutional rights of US citizens and the murder of a black teenager. If you’re reading this, you probably already know the folks I’m talking about. But here they are. #Staywoke.
The Full-Blown Racist Troll
The “Wait for Evidence” Troll
The “Mike Brown Shouldn’t Have [insert human action here]” Troll
The “Police Are the Good Guys” Troll
The Concern Troll
The “But What About Black on Black Crime!” Troll
The “Don’t Make This A Racial Issue!” Troll
The Misinformation Bots
The “I Wish We Could All Just Get Along” Troll
This isn’t an exhaustive list. When a black person is killed in America, trolls come out of the woodwork in an attempt to justify or distract from the taking of that life. After finishing this post, I’m not even sure “troll” is the right word, but I’m not sure if I have a better one either. Weights, perhaps. Cinder blocks shackled to the rising tide of Americans who want better, believe in better; who see the murder of another black kid in America and say “enough.” These people are not merely trolls. “Troll” implies something harmless, a faceless entity in the underbelly of the Internet. These people are not harmless. They are part of the problem.
All I can say is this: move on without them. Block, report, and move on without them. Even when they’re friends.