Bundy Son Pulls Kids From Schools Over Knife - ABC News

A son of rancher Cliven Bundy has withdrawn his children from Clark County schools after his daughter was barred from carrying a pocket knife on school grounds.

Ryan Bundy says that's a violation of his children's rights, and evidence of county school administrators' "communistic mentality."

He told the Las Vegas Sun ( http://bit.ly/1CawI4K ) that he has decided to pursue education for his children elsewhere.

Virgin Valley High School Principal Cliff Hughes defended his decision to prohibit Bundy's daughter from carrying a pocket knife, citing safety concerns.

He says that if the Mesquite school allowed one student to carry a knife, it would have to allow others to do so.

Cliven Bundy and his armed states' rights supporters thwarted a roundup by the federal government of his cattle in southern Nevada in April.