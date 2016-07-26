George Will: Trump Doesn't Want to Release Tax Returns "Because He Is Deeply Involved In Dealing With Russia" | Video | RealClearPolitics

George Will: Trump Doesn't Want to Release Tax Returns "Because He's Deeply Involved In Dealing With Russia"

FOX News' Bret Baier said the Democratic party would "not go down" the road of making a connection between Russia and Donald Trump, but on Monday's Special Report conservative columnist George Will said the Republican nominee for president may not be releasing his tax returns because it could show collusion between the two, calling it a "reasonable surmise." Will said his tax returns may show "he is deeply involved in dealing with Russia oligarchs."

BRET BAIER: Both the campaign chair and anybody you talk to, including Senator Murphy would not go down that road once pressed on the connection between Russia and the Trump campaign. But they have thrown it out there. George?

GEORGE WILL: Well, it's the sort of thing we might learn if we saw the candidates' tax returns. Perhaps one more reason why we're not seeing his tax returns because he is deeply involved in dealing with Russia oligarchs and others. Whether that's good, bad or indifferent it's probably the reasonable surmise.